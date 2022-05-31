Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.72

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.72 and traded as high as C$9.89. Martinrea International shares last traded at C$9.85, with a volume of 577,996 shares changing hands.

MRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.72. The stock has a market cap of C$791.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$990.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,568,400. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,252.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

