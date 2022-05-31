Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.34%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

