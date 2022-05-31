Masari Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $144,231.34 and approximately $82.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,098.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,964.81 or 0.06121219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00213819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.92 or 0.00613500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.00605719 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00073394 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004491 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,642,268 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars.

