Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Update

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Masimo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $141.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,288. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.98.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

