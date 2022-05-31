Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Update

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Masimo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MASI traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $141.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,288. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.98.
Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
