Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.7% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $164,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.52. 41,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,750. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $347.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.