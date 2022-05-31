MATH Trading Down 0.9% This Week (MATH)

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One MATH coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MATH has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MATH has a market cap of $15.33 million and $237,209.00 worth of MATH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006192 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000878 BTC.

MATH Coin Profile

MATH (CRYPTO:MATH) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2019. MATH’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,356,164 coins. MATH’s official website is mathwallet.org . The official message board for MATH is blog.mathwallet.org . MATH’s official Twitter account is @MathWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Math Wallet is a multi-platform (mobile/desktop/extension/hardware) universal crypto wallet that enables storage of all BTC, ETH/ERC20, NEO/NEP5, EOS, TRON, ONT/ONG, ENU/Telos/EOSC/BOS, BinanceChain, Cosmos, VeChain, and Polkadot tokens. Math Wallet also features cross-chain token exchanges, a multi-chain DApp store. MATH (MATH) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Math platform. “

