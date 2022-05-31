McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will report $5.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.34 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $5.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year sales of $23.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.43 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $26.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.97 and its 200 day moving average is $251.08. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

