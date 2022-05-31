Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $119.79 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.02 and a one year high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.91.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

