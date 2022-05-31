Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,858 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $208,159,000 after purchasing an additional 238,073 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,618,133 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,991,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $156,028,000 after acquiring an additional 170,605 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

