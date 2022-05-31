Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Makes New Investment in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.15% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $456.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

