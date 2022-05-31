Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 2,071 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth $13,039,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Primo Water by 50.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 101,764 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 384,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,638 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Primo Water by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 179,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 138.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

