Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,939 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Medical Properties Trust worth $26,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

