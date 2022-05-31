Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial to $111.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.64.

Medtronic stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

