MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Up 48.6% in May

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,373,000 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 1,597,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. MEG Energy has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $17.71.

About MEG Energy (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

