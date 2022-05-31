Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $753.96

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 753.96 ($9.54) and traded as high as GBX 777.20 ($9.83). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 775 ($9.81), with a volume of 901,814 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGGT. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.12) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.49) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meggitt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 783.33 ($9.91).

The firm has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 771.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 753.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In related news, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.51), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($639,999.19). Also, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £69,353.56 ($87,744.89).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

