Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($9.91).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.49) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.12) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood purchased 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £3,599.75 ($4,554.34). Also, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.78), for a total value of £69,353.56 ($87,744.89).

Shares of LON:MGGT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 775 ($9.81). 901,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 392.40 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($10.70). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 771.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 753.96. The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 193.75.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

