Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.18

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $14.97. Mercer International shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 250,332 shares.

MERC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $976.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

