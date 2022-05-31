Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Up to $57.44

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.44, but opened at $60.83. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $59.02, with a volume of 334 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 273.54, a P/E/G ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.14.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

