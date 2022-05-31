Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$345.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.62 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing.

