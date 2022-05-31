MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Lessened by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after buying an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,272,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

MET opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

