M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 230 ($2.91) target price on the stock.

MNG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on M&G from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 230 ($2.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.00) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on M&G from GBX 217 ($2.75) to GBX 226 ($2.86) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 242.13 ($3.06).

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 221.60 ($2.80) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 214.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 208.40. The company has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

In other news, insider John W. Foley sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £51,213 ($64,793.78).

About M&G (Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.