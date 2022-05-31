MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGM. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE:MGM opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.