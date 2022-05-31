Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. B. Riley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.73. 65,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,728. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.