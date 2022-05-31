MicroMoney (AMM) Market Cap Hits $87,642.43

MicroMoney (AMM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $87,642.43 and $100,612.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,703.67 or 0.99969718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002072 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001577 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

