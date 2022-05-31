Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Micron Technology worth $142,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average is $81.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

