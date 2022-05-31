Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
Midwest stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Midwest has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Midwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Midwest (Get Rating)
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.
