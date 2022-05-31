Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Midwest stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Midwest has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.

Midwest ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Midwest had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 44.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Midwest will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Midwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

