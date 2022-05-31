Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HIE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,987. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director James E. Hillman acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $28,377.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,175 shares of company stock valued at $33,557.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

