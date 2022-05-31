Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $111.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $164.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $39.81 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.42.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

