Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading Down 69.4% This Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002350 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 69.4% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $839,341.53 and $6,349.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.53 or 0.00769292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00496139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032602 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008180 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

