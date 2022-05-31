Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) is Kent Lake Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kent Lake Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the period. Monarch Casino & Resort comprises about 3.1% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 0.43% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 156,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $66.23. 1,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

