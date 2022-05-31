Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,357 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $134,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

