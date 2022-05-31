Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $134,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.24.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

