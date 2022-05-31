Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $200.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $200.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.58.

Shares of WDAY opened at $158.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.12 and a 200 day moving average of $236.69.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

