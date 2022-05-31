Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the April 30th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,104,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,669. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.