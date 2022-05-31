Morgan Stanley Cuts Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to $13.50

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.75 to $13.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.88.

NYSE:TCN opened at $12.29 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

