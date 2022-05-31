Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 33.5% in May

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.70.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
