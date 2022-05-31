Morgan Stanley Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.

NYSE GPS opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. GAP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in GAP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

