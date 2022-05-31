Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Short Interest Update

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,300 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 308,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $262.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.52. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $227.53 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.10, for a total transaction of $4,724,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.43, for a total transaction of $154,262.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,019 shares of company stock valued at $54,155,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.