Morpheus.Network (MNW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $493,197.00

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $29.49 million and $493,197.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001969 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

MNW is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars.

