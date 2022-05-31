Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.
Mountain Boy Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTB)
Featured Stories
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.