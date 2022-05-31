N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Short Interest Update

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in N-able by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in N-able by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in N-able by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get N-able alerts:

NABL stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 15,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 207.64. N-able has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.29 million. N-able had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that N-able will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded N-able from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About N-able (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.