N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Gap Down to $10.38

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $9.99. N-able shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 5,968 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, N-able has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.29 million. N-able had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,694,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

