Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. Nasdaq posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 37.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 56.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 87,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $12,653,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.40. 21,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,826. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $140.31 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

