National Bankshares Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$33.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.57.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ALA stock opened at C$30.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$23.83 and a 12 month high of C$31.16. The firm has a market cap of C$8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.62.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.0031482 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 114.14%.

About AltaGas (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.