National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Shares of EYE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,616. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other National Vision news, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman bought 5,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 198.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

