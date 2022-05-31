Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives $126.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGF. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

NSRGF stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $114.28 and a 12 month high of $143.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.48.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

