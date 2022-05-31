Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

NLST opened at $4.45 on Friday. Netlist has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 445.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Netlist ( OTCMKTS:NLST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Netlist had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

