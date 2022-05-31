NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

