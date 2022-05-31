Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.