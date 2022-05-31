NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 23.3% in May

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 3,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NURO traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 866,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,422. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.84. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.87%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

